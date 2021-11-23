Erica Fernandes Looks Unrecognisable in Short Hair for International Ramp Walk in Dubai

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame actress Erica Fernandes was spotted at the international fashion show in Dubai. Donning off a new hairstyle, Erica looked stunning and mesmerising.

The 28-year-old diva, who has acted in popular daily soaps like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, looked absolutely dashing and charismatic as she walked down the ramp at the Dubai Fashion Mexico 2021.

In another picture, Erica looks beautiful in a dress with floral imprints and golden earrings. The look of the actress was admired by her friends, fans, and well-wishers. In one of her pictures, Erica is seen flaunting a black gown with a bracelet as an accessory.

Her hairstyle is one of the highlights of this photo. Erica is looking stylish and classy with her hair cut to the shoulder length, paired with a top and a trouser. She has also matched it with a heavy belt as her accessory.

Erica has been constantly seen on television with alluring Indian outfits. It was a new experience for her fans to see her in a different hairstyle with international outfits.

Erica Fernandes recently penned a detailed note on why she quit Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actress was not happy with the way her character had shaped up on the show. She thanked her fans for their constant love and support since the show first aired in February 2016. The show starred Erica along with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

