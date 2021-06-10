Erica Fernandes Mimics Parth Samthaan in a Virtual Reunion with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Cast

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes has a fun-filled virtual reunion with co-actors Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand. The video of their virtual call has been shared by one of their fan pages on Instagram, where the actress can be seen mimicking Parth Samthaan, who played the role of Anurag Basu. The clip started with Erica copying Parth, while Puja is seen puzzled with the entire act.

However, Shubaavi guesses it in no time. They can be seen making fun of the actor’s accent and style, as he missed the virtual meet. The actors share a great bond even after the show has been ended. During the lockdown last year, the show was taken off air due to low TRPs.

Erica has been in the headlines due to her recent Insta post where she is seen posing happily with a mysterious man. The actress looks stunning in a picture as she flashes her brightest smile, while a man can be seen placing a beautiful white flower on her hair. She dropped the name "Rahul Sharma" in the caption.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans became desperate to know more about the mysterious man. Some of them even asked her who is Rahul, while many others have asked if she’s in a relationship with him. Erica’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisi Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh has also commented on the post. Shubhaavi teased Erica in the post, by mentioning that she has heard this name earlier.

On the work front, Erica was last seen in music video Maula with Rohman Shawl. She will be next making an appearance in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 with Shaheer. Both Shaheer and Erica are one of the most loved on-screen pair in the television industry. Their chemistry has received immense love from the audience.

