Erica Fernandes Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend; TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Questioned In Casteist Slur Case

Erica Fernandes has opened up about a past relationship and the reason she broke up with him. The actress was reportedly dating someone outside the entertainment industry. “It was kind of an off-and-on relationship that I had for about three and a half years. But, it didn’t work. People comment on why have I never mentioned who was my boyfriend at that point of time. Because I have never mentioned anybody’s names before because that’s respect. You know, no one wants the world to know their name or who I am with. That’s the respect I have shown. It should be like that,” Erica said during an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Read more here: Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She Broke-Up With Her Boyfriend, Says ‘Not Going To Be With Someone Who Takes Me For Granted’

Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures from Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral went viral on Monday. The actor, who was spotted for the first time since his son Aryan Khan’s bail in October, was seen offering a dua for Lata at the funeral. Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture has left fans completely impressed and emotional. While some of the fans have called it the picture of the day, others mentioned that SRK’s gesture proves why he is called ‘King Khan’. Needless to say, fans are left touched by Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan Snapped Reading Dua At Lata Mangeshkar’s Last Rites, Fans Call It ‘Pic of The Day’

Actress Nora Lum, popularly known as Awkwafina, issued an apology over the use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE), commonly known as “blaccent,” for which she has received massive backlash. The Golden Globe-winning actress, who recently starred in Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi, addressed the ongoing criticism in a statement on Twitter on Saturday. “Aa a non-black POC (person of colour), I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE. There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country. But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was," she said in her statement.

Read the full story here: Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Issuing Apology Over ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Munmun Dutta, best known as Babita ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, was interrogated recently with regard to her casteist slur used in a video last year. A Dainik Bhaskar report stated that Munmun was interrogated at the Hansi police station in Haryana. She appeared before the investigating officer, DSP Vinod Shankar, as per the orders given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The report added that Munmun was questioned for four hours. She was then released on bail.

Read more here: TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Interrogated For Four Hours In Casteist Slur Case, Released On Bail: Report

Not only in the country, Indians elsewhere are also mourning the loss of Lata Mangeshkar, the queen of melody. On Monday, the National Flag was flying at half-mast at the Embassy of India in Washington DC as a mark of respect. So did the Tricolour at the Indian Pavilion in Dubai Expo in the UAE. The demise of the legendary Indian singer has reportedly shocked the royal family, the Dubai administration, and lakhs of her fans in the UAE. The UAE royal family also sent their condolence message to Lata’s family.

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar Death: Tricolour at Half-mast at Embassy of India in US and Indian Pavilion in Dubai Expo

