Erica Fernandes Opens up About Her Relationship of 3 Years, Ariana Grande Shares Pics with Boyfriend

Erica Fernandes opened up about her relationship of three years adding the man in her life is not from the industry. With this, she also put all speculations to rest that she is dating her co stars Parth Samthaan or Shaheer Sheikh.

In another news, singer Ariana Grande made her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez Instagram official. The romantic pictures of the duo are doing the rounds on the internet.

Also, Mumbai Police official investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case said they have recorded statements of 27 people in relation to the actor's death.

English singer-songwriter Adele shared a picture on social media recently that captures her fat to fit journey.

"Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession," wrote Shah Rukh Khan on completing 28 years in Bollywood.

