Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan to Join Nach Baliye 9, Marvel Reveals New Avengers Endgame Details

In a Twitter Q&A session, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Trinh Tran answered fan questions about Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's superheroes and Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Thor's transformation to Black Widow and Hawkeye going Vormir to the film's title, here's what they revealed about Endgame and some of its prime characters.

Star Plus, on which the ninth season of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye airs, recently posted a promo of the show, where Parth and Erica were dancing to a romantic song from Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero. Clearing the air surrounding their participation on the show, the actress has said she always wanted to be a part of a dance show.

The Internet was rife with rumours that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might tie the know this year. However, putting an end to such speculations, Malaika in a recent interview said that no marriage is on the cards right now. She also said that at present she is in a happy space both personally and professionally.

Karan Singh Grover and Sagaraika Ghatge make their digital debuts with Boss, a fun mystery thriller, while Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis will be battling some demons of their own in Barot House. Take a look at the new titles you can binge-watch this week.

Over the course of eight films, the Fast & Furious franchise has delivered moments of such jaw-dropping ridiculousness, the makers had to know they needed more than just crazy stunts to justify a spin-off. Going with three out of five for Hobbs & Shaw, here's what Rajeev Masand has to say about the film.

