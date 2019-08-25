Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan Vacationing in Maldives Leaves 'Parica' Fans Ecstatic
'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' lead actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan seemed to have stoked romance rumours once again with their happy pictures from Maldivian getaway.
Image of Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, courtesy of Instagram
Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are without a doubt people's favourite celebrity couple on television. The duo are rumoured to be dating in real life and their recent getaway in Maldives speaks volumes about their chemistry.
The images of the actors vacationing by the beach side went viral recently. In the images, Erica and Parth were seen soaking in the sun as they donned comfort, beach side wear for their outings. In another instance, the duo also danced to the track Senorita in front of a local crowd.
Other pics show them on a yacht, drinking coconut water while other stills show them having fun and frolic times in the city.
See pics and videos from Erica-Parth's Maldives get together here:
View this post on Instagram
Clear video of yesterday dance of #parica . . . . #ericafernandes #parthsamthaan #parica #paricaforever #roamanchakparica #roamanchak #roamanchakstayatclubmed #roamanchaksbs #roamanchakabp #romanchakerica #roamanchakparthsamthaan #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf
View this post on Instagram
Admin is officially dead . . . . #ericafernandes #parthsamthaan #parica #paricaforever #roamanchakparica #roamanchak #roamanchakstayatclubmed #roamanchaksbs #roamanchakabp #romanchakerica #roamanchakparthsamthaan #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf
View this post on Instagram
These beautiful smiles Finally Mr. Sadu baba smiled here . . . . #Repost @teamejfians • • • • • Erica and Parth in Maldives #MaldivesDiaries #Day2 @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan . . #TeamEJFians #ericafernandes #weloveandsupportejf #ejf #ejfians #kasautiizindagiikay #prernasharma #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #drsonakshibose #SonakshiBose #EricaJFernandes #devakshi #Kzk #ParthSamthaan #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . #ericafernandes #parthsamthaan #parica #paricaforever #roamanchaksbs #roamanchakparica #roamanchak #roamanchakstayatclubmed #roamanchakstayatkani #anupre #onlyanupre #Maldives #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautiizindagiikay2
View this post on Instagram
Hot couple's . . . . #Repost @sbsabpnews • • • • • Soon get ready to see #Maldives with @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan only on @abpnewstv @nishi7mishra @clubmedkani #ClubMed #TailorMedExperience #TailorMedHappiness #ClubMedMaldives . . . . #ericafernandes #parthsamthaan #parica #paricaforever #roamanchakparica #roamanchaksbs #roamanchakstayatclubmed #roamanchakstayatkani #anupre #onlyanupre #maldives #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan
View this post on Instagram
Babies having fun in #maldives . . . . #ericajfernandes #parthsamthaan #parica #paricaforever #roamanchakparica #RoamanchakStayAtClubMed #anupre #onlyanupre #abp #sbs #saasbahuaursaazish #maldives #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan
View this post on Instagram
#parica . . . . #Repost @teamejfians • • • • • Erica and Parth in Maldives #MaldivesDiaries #Day2 @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan . . #TeamEJFians #ericafernandes #weloveandsupportejf #ejf #ejfians #kasautiizindagiikay #prernasharma #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #drsonakshibose #SonakshiBose #EricaJFernandes #devakshi #Kzk #ParthSamthaan #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . #ericafernandes #parthsamthaan #parica #paricaforever #roamanchakparica #roamanchaksbs #roamanchakstayatclubmed #roamanchakstayatkani #anupre #onlyanupre #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautiizindagiikay2 . . . . @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan
There were reports that claimed earlier that the rumoured couple, Erica and Parth, have broken up. However, these pics are proof that all is well between the two and that they enjoy each other's company.
Erica also celebrated her birthday with Parth in Mussoorie this year and the two also shot for a travelogue. The two were recently in Switzerland for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
