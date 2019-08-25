Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are without a doubt people's favourite celebrity couple on television. The duo are rumoured to be dating in real life and their recent getaway in Maldives speaks volumes about their chemistry.

The images of the actors vacationing by the beach side went viral recently. In the images, Erica and Parth were seen soaking in the sun as they donned comfort, beach side wear for their outings. In another instance, the duo also danced to the track Senorita in front of a local crowd.

Other pics show them on a yacht, drinking coconut water while other stills show them having fun and frolic times in the city.

See pics and videos from Erica-Parth's Maldives get together here:

There were reports that claimed earlier that the rumoured couple, Erica and Parth, have broken up. However, these pics are proof that all is well between the two and that they enjoy each other's company.

Erica also celebrated her birthday with Parth in Mussoorie this year and the two also shot for a travelogue. The two were recently in Switzerland for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

