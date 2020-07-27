Erica Fernandes Reveals Challenges of Shooting Kasautii Zindagii Kay from Home

The leading ladies of popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif have been shooting from home. This is being done after the male lead Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19.

After Anurag Basu aka Parth tested positive, the shooting was stopped for the mandatory period of three days and all cast and crew members were tested. The test results revealed that two security guards and one of Aamna’s personal staff members too are coronavirus positive.

Shedding light on why she chose to shoot from home, Erica told Mumbai Mirror, "I tested negative, but the testing was done at an early stage. So, I wanted to wait for a few more days, get another test done after 10 days, and then get back to the set. But since we were already on air, we had to continue work and this is the best way forward.”

Erica, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma in the show, also mentioned that the team has been in touch with Parth. She stated that his latest report has come as negative and he is recuperating well.

Mentioning the challenges that she is facing while shooting from her residence, she said, “My only challenge has been not having my co-star in front and having to imagine how the other person will react”.

The diva on being asked about till how long will she continue to shoot from home, accepted that she is unsure about the same.

Meanwhile, Karan Patel has been roped in as Rishabh Bajaj. Previously, this role was played by Karan Singh Grover. But after he refused to return to the set due to the coronavirus scare, Karan Patel was given that role.