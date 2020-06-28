Erica Fernandes Reveals She Has Been in Relationship for 3 Years, Says 'He is Not from Industry'

Actress Erica Fernandes, who with her work in popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and the ongoing Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has won hearts in the country, recently revealed she has been in a relationship for 3 years. In a live chat, Erica was asked if she was single and she revealed the unknown detail of her personal life.

Erica has been often rumored to date her current co-star Parth Samthaan, but has now shut these reports down by opening up about her love life. A fan account on Twitter posted a part of her Instagram live with a journalist where she opened up about her relationship.

I loved this part ❤️ 😍 3yrs of relationship ,she is so happy god please protect her happiness #EricaFernandes @IamEJF pic.twitter.com/cYj0VNSR8C — Team Prerna ❤️❤️ (@srija__ma) June 27, 2020

When asked if the person was someone people knew, insinuating that it might be one of her co-stars, she said, "I don't think so, he is not from the industry."

Erica also went on to reveal that the two are pretty good friends and can talk about anything. When asked what is the most beautiful aspect of her relationship, Erica said that even though every relationship has its ups and downs, they both have the understanding to let one cool down during an argument and discuss their viewpoints later.

On asked whether he liked her serials, the actress hilariously said, "He does like watching my work but he doesn't like to watch when I romance other guys."

She was also asked about her partner's reaction on her link-up rumours with co-stars, be it Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan. Erica said that somewhere it does have an effect on her partner and hence she came out with her relationship in the open.

Follow @News18Movies for more