Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She Broke-Up With Her Boyfriend, Says 'Not Going To Be With Someone Who Takes Me For Granted'

Television actor Erica Fernandes has opened up about why she broke up with her boyfriend in the past. The actor, who was reportedly dating a person who does not belong to the industry, has now said that she never revealed the name of the person out of respect for him.

“It was kind of an off-and-on relationship that I had for about three and a half years. But, it didn’t work. People comment on why have I never mentioned who was my boyfriend at that point of time. Because I have never mentioned anybody’s names before because that’s respect. You know, no one wants the world to know their name or who I am with. That’s the respect I have shown. It should be like that,” Erica said during an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

The actor also narrated her post-break-up ordeal and added that she has become a stronger person over a period of time. “I have fallen twice and become stronger. And that has made me a very strong person. So, the next person I know, I know I’m not going to have someone who takes me for granted,” she added.

For the unversed, Erica Fernandes had put an end to rumours claiming she had been dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay costar Parth Samthaan in 2020. Back then, the actor had said that she was dating not Parth, but somebody who does not belong to the industry. During an Instagram live session, Erica also spoke about this relationship of hers and mentioned they were very good friends.

On the work front, Erica Fernandes was last seen in the second season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi along with Shaheer Sheikh. The show premiered in early 2021 but also had to go off-air in the same year due to TRP reasons. Apart from this, Erica was also seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with Parth Samthaan.

