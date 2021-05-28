Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She'll 'Never' Say Yes to Bold Web Series and Bigg Boss

Actress and model Erica Fernandes received enormous love and support from the audience in the character of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress is returning on the television with the third season of the series. She was last seen on the television screen as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

During an interview with ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she has been offered several web shows with bold content. But she has always turned them down. Erica said that she is not comfortable in doing bold scenes and is clear about it. She shared that at times, she thought that bold content was forcefully being added to the web shows just to make it sell.

She feels that if it’s a genuine requirement, she will take time to be mentally prepared. However, she needs to know the answer as to why a show needs bold content. “So, if no one is able to give me that answer, then I don’t think I will ever do it,” Erica added.

The 28-year-old actress also disclosed why she has not yet featured in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Erica said that Bigg Boss is not at all her cup of tea, she does not watch it and it is something she will never do. However, the actress is open to doing other reality shows and also expressed the desire to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Dr. Sonakshi’s character has made Erica famous in every Indian household. In the interview, the actress-model said that Dr. Sonakshi’s character is very close to her. It was for the first time Erica got to play a character like that onscreen. Talking about the third season, the actress said that she agreed to come back on the show because to date, it holds a special place in her heart.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here