Erica Fernandes Says She in Not Covid-19 Positive, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Trailer Drops

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s lead actress Erica Fernandes took the test for novel coronavirus after her co-star Parth Samthaan was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress revealed that her reports have come negative.

In another news, the makers of Shakuntala Devi launched the first trailer of the upcoming biopic, which stars Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Also, Anupam Kher shared a health update after her mother Dulari and some other family members tested positive for coronavirus.

