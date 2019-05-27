Take the pledge to vote

Erica Fernandes Shares Romantic Travel Vlog with Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan is the Most Excited

Rumoured TV couple Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, stars of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, went to Mussoorie for the actress' birthday, and have share their special moments in a travel vlog on YouTube.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Erica Fernandes Shares Romantic Travel Vlog with Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan is the Most Excited
Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are rumoured to be dating each other. Although they haven't confirmed their relationship, there are tell-tale signs of the warmth between the two actors all over social media. The latest addition to the actress' Instagram feed is a video of the two of them that was shot during Erica's birthday celebrations in Mussoorie.

The two actors made a quick trip to the hill station for her birthday, and Erica has shared a romantic video of all that went down at the resort they were staying in. To celebrate crossing 900,000 subscribers on YouTube, Erica posted the video shows them spending time together and engaging in fun activities during their trip.

Their Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Hina Khan, who used to play Komolika on the show before quitting recently, was the most excited to the video of Parth and Erica together. It seemed she was really looking forward to it.

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating 900k subscribers on YouTube . Thankq @jwmussoorie for having us witness this beautiful property , for the warm welcome , the heartfelt hospitality and coordination and last but not the least ..for making my birthday very special. This was the most memorable birthday that i have had amidst nature and such a beautiful property. And all the arrangements made by your staff ?!? That was the icing on the cake . A big thankyou to @thegreydot and @prasad7396 for capturing this so perfectly. This is just the beginning of our journey together... alot more to come m sure @thegreydot @the_parthsamthaan @prasad7396 . #ericafernandes #ejf #traveldiaries #travelblogger #blogger #youtube #jwmarriott #jwmarriottmussoorie #mussoorie

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on



The onscreen romance between Erica and Parth on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, as Prerna and Anurag, has been a treat to watch for their fans. The video shows them in a relaxed mood in real life - bowling, eating pizza, shooting hoops, dining among picturesque valleys and gardens. The video is everything one could ask for on a trip to the hills. Check it out here:



