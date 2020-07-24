Erica Fernandes Shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from Home: It is the Best Way Forward

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it was after three months that the stars of Kasautii Zindagii Kay got back to shooting. However, the shoots were soon halted when show's lead actor Parth Samthaan contracted the virus. Following which, his co-stars and show's technician underwent the COVID-19 test.

While Erica Fernandez and Aamna Sharif, who play Prerna and Komolika, respectively on the show, tested negative for novel coronavirus, they have been shooting from home as a precautionary measure. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Erica said, “I tested negative, but the testing was done at an early stage. So, I wanted to wait for a few more days, get another test done after 10 days and then get back to the set. But since we were already on air, we had to continue work and this is the best way forward.”

Erica shares she's on a 12-hour daily shift, coordinating with the team through video calls. As she manages the camera, lighting and hair and makeup on her own, a team consisting of a director, DoP and someone from the creative department guide her through the shoots. However, the real challenge for her is performing without getting any cues from her co-stars.

All praise for producer Ekta Kapoor, Erica said that she has been treating the team well. "It wouldn’t have been hard for them to replace me, but they are cooperating and trying to find ways to make things work. Both the channel and Ekta have so much at stake and they are still being so considerate. So, I have been trying to give my best.”

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, Parth's recent coronavirus reports have negative. Though he will be quarantining at his home for more time before he gets back to shooting.