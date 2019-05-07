English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who are rumoured to be dating each other, went to Mussoorie to spend the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress' birthday.
Image: Instagram
The onscreen romance between Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Parth Samthaan aka Anurag has been a treat to watch for their fans. TV's new Prerna, whose birthday is today, made it a point to celebrate it in a special way. Amidst her busy schedule, Erica took some time off and jetted off to Mussoorie along with her rumoured boyfriend and Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Anurag aka Parth Samthaan.
Erica took to Instagram to share details on her Mussoorie trip with Parth, ahead of her birthday. The birthday girl, who is staying at a five star hotel with her co-star, has been sharing moments of her special day with her fans through Instagram stories. From gorging on some delicious pizza to cutting the birthday cake at midnight, Erica and Parth's Instagram accounts shared all that went down at the special birthday bash.
There have been rumours about Parth and Erica dating each other; however, they have not given any confirmation on their relationship yet. It is also reported that the pair are often spotted together on the sets of the Ekta Kapoor show.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika aka Hina Khan shared a sweet birthday wish for Erica on Instagram as she wrote, "Choti ka birthday, choti tera birthday aaya."
Erica's other co-star Pooja Banerjee might have not wished her publicly yet, but the actress teased the two by writing on her Instagram story, "Off to Mussoorie... Oops sorry waha to mere dost hain... Off to Lucknow."
The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke actress has also been linked to her earlier co-star Shaheer Sheikh. However, those rumours ceased to exist after the show went off the air.
