Erica Fernandes Stuns in Red and Gold at Awards Night, Wins Best Actress for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The sixth Asian Viewers Television Awards took place in London and is the only event in the United Kingdom that celebrates Asian television and artists.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Erica Fernandes, Harshad Chopra win awards in UK event

Over the years Indian television has grown massively with its popularity spreading worldwide. Celebrating another year of television series entertaining fans the Sixth Asian Viewers Television Awards was held in London. The show was hosted by Karan Tacker. Harshad Chopda, Erica Fernandes, Nakul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumari were some notable figures who appeared at the event.

The Female Actor of the year award went to Erica Fernandes for her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress appeared on stage wearing a red and golden lehenga choli to receive her award.

The Male award for the category went to Harshad Chopda for his acting in Bepannaah. He looked sharp as ever in a black suit at the event. While receiving the award he even wished his late mother a happy birthday.

The Soap Of The Year Award went to the series Bepannah starring Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were two of its contenders in the category.

Star Plus bagged an award for Sky General Entertainment Channel of The Year award. Its show Dance Plus won the Reality Show of the Year award. Director and choreographer Remo D'Souza serve as the primary judge of the show.

Other award categories at the show included ABP News winning for News Channel Of The Year, B4U Music for Music Channel of the year, Geo News for Urdu News Channel of the year, PTC Punjabi for Punjabi Channel of the year, ATN Bangla for Bengali Channel of the year and Hum TV for Urdu Entertainment Channel of the year.

 

 

