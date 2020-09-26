Erica Fernandes Thanks Fans for Loving Prerna as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Comes to an End

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is coming to an end soon. Recently, the show celebrated the second anniversary of its first episode on September 25, 2018. The daily soap starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan has gone through a lot of ups and downs both on and off-screen. Despite everything, one thing to remain consistent is the audience’s love for the lead couple, Anurag and Prerna.

Erica had a big fan-following for her previous shows, but her role as Prerna turned her into a household name. Now Prerna will say goodbye to her fans on October 3, 2020. The show’s tumultuous storyline kept the audiences hooked the producers have decided to conclude the show. Due to multiple actors being replaced, Erica and Aamna Sharif choosing to only work-from-home in light of the coronavirus, and Parth choosing to quit after testing COVID-19 positive, reportedly it was difficult to maintain similar storylines that had impressed the audiences in the earlier days. Hence, the makers decided to pull the plug and let the show end on a high note.

Erica took to her Instagram page to thank the fans who loved and adored her portrayal of Prerna Sharma. In a beige theme-grid layout, she shared the words. “Grateful.” “Thankful.” “Blessed”

Before this post came a tetrad of images where she looks elegance personified. Dressed in traditional Anarkali suit of royal gold and red, she looks absolutely stunning. Each photograph was captioned with some of her most memorable on-lines as Prerna. The very words that had once helped her carve a way into the audience’s heart and help her build a bridge from the screen and into their homes.

Erica’s decision to quit the show, following Parth, may have played a major role in the decision of the producers. The audiences love and adore the two on-screen and wouldn’t have accepted replacements as easily. As seen in the case of Komolika, Hina Khan’s replacement led to a loss of fan-following for the show.