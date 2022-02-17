Erica Fernandes Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best TV Actress 2021

Television actor and model Erica Fernandes is thrilled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress in Indian Television in 2021. She expressed her gratitude via an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, February 16. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2022 will be aired on February 20 on ZEE5 at 7 PM. The occasion will commemorate the grandeur and achievements of Indian cinema and 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav).

Erica has received the best actress 2021 award for her role as Sonakshi in the popular serial Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, which airs on Sony TV. Erica has uploaded several photos of herself, including ones where she can be seen with her friends and fans, cutting a cake.

In the series of viral photos, she can be seen in an all-black Indo western outfit. In a sparkling black lehenga with a choker necklace and sleek bun, she looks ravishing and her fans are loving it.

Sharing the post, she captioned it with an emotional note expressing her gratitude on social media. She wrote, “It is an honour to receive the #dadasahebphalkeaward for a character so close to me. It feels worthwhile for all the efforts, heart, and soul I have put into shaping Sonakshi, of course with the help of my director and my co-actors.” The actor wrote that as a kid, somebody once told her that one day she would be given a platform to project her talent.

She further added, “Personally, for me, it started as excitement, and then the enthusiasm grew so much that it turned into anxiety while I was receiving the award. (and that happens every time I walk up to receive an award ) What was overwhelming was to see how thrilled people around me were!” She concluded her message by offering gratitude to her friends, family and all her well-wishers.

Erica Fernandes became well-known with her role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. After that, she continued to be seen on television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Prerna.

