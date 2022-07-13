Erica Fernandez Opens Up on Being Thin-Shamed: 'I Was Replaced Because I Was Thin'

Erica Fernandez opened up about her experiences of being body-shamed. In a recent interview, she said she was too thin for some people. Erica, who rose to fame with popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasauti Zindagi Ki, revealed that there have been several instances when she was thin-shamed.

The actress revealed that she was thin-shamed to the extent that she was replaced in projects because she was too thin for the role. She recalls instances where she was told to eat more because she was too skinny and couldn’t gain weight.

“When it came to work, it became a major issue. I lost work. I could not gain weight. There were projects from which I was replaced because I was thin. Once, I went and shot the project for a few days and then I was replaced because I was thin,” she told Hindustan Times.

“Even today, I get body-shamed, with people saying you are so thin, look at your legs, look at your hands, why don’t you gain some weight, why don’t you eat some more,” she added.

In an age when self-love is administered and propagated, people still pass derogatory comments on others, especially those who are always in front of the public eye. Erica is one such example.

Meanwhile, on the work front, according to rumours Erica has been approached for the tenth installation of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, which is all set to return after 6 years. If a report by ETimes is to be believed, Erica is currently not busy with any big projects so there are chances that the audience will get to see her in the dance reality show. Erica was last seen in the second season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi along with Shaheer Sheikh. Prior to this, she featured in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

