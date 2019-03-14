LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Eros Now to Premiere Web Series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April

In two separate projects, Vivek Oberoi and Paresh Rawal will be seen portraying Narendra Modi. One starring Vivek is under production now.

March 14, 2019
After one film that is already in production, a 10-part web-series has been announced that will center on the life and times of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The web series, titled Modi, has been produced by Eros Now and Benchmark Pictures and will be helmed by Umesh Shukla (Oh My God and 102 Not Out). The series will premiere in April 2019 on Eros Now.

In the wake of the announcement, the makers also revealed the first character poster of the series based on the national leader from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). It show's streaming date will coincide with the 2019 general elections that will be held from April 11 to May 19. Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur will portray the character Modi at different ages.




Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group said, “Eros has always believed in connecting with the masses and telling them the stories that matter. ‘Modi’ is one of our really exciting projects. Our attempt through this biopic is to tell the story of Modi’s struggle, ambition, intensity and success and how it not only inspires many but is one of the factors of his mass appeal. We are certain that the audience will love to watch the different facets of their enigmatic leader.”

In a film project, directed by Omung Kumar, Vivek Anand Oberoi will be seen as the prime minister. The cast of the film includes Manoj Joshi as BJP President Amit Shah, Zarina Wahab as Modi’s mother Heeraben, and Barkha Bisht as his estranged wife, Jasodhaben. Actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has announced that he is separately working on another biopic on Modi, which will be produced by Rawal himself.

