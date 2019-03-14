Eros Now to Premiere Web Series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April
In two separate projects, Vivek Oberoi and Paresh Rawal will be seen portraying Narendra Modi. One starring Vivek is under production now.
Image: Eros Now/Twitter
In the wake of the announcement, the makers also revealed the first character poster of the series based on the national leader from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). It show's streaming date will coincide with the 2019 general elections that will be held from April 11 to May 19. Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur will portray the character Modi at different ages.
Now a 10-part *web series* on PM Narendra Modi... Eros Now and Benchmark Pictures [Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh] to produce the biopic... Titled #Modi... Directed by Umesh Shukla [who directed #OhMyGod and #102NotOut]... Premieres in April 2019 on Eros Now... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/a6W0S6VftS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2019
Eros Now also took to Twitter to announce the project.
Common man to becoming the PM, you know the leader, but do you know the man? #ErosNow announces the most-sought-after biopic #Modi on India’s PM. Witness his life unfold in this original series releasing this April, directed by @umeshkshukla.@RidhimaLulla @PMOIndia @sethimanav pic.twitter.com/EI7JDWWOz3— Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 13, 2019
Modi Is A 10 Part Original Series On The Journey Of A Common Man From Eros Now#CommonMan #ErosNow #Modi https://t.co/WlGB1cn3LH pic.twitter.com/58VXkG3ElL— Bollyy (@Bollyydotcom) March 13, 2019
Get ready to witness an untold story! Thrilled to announce #ErosNowOriginal, #MODI, a biopic of #India's #PrimeMinister. #ErosNow | @umeshkshukla | @RidhimaLulla pic.twitter.com/vB4qfQ9kV6— Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 13, 2019
Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group said, “Eros has always believed in connecting with the masses and telling them the stories that matter. ‘Modi’ is one of our really exciting projects. Our attempt through this biopic is to tell the story of Modi’s struggle, ambition, intensity and success and how it not only inspires many but is one of the factors of his mass appeal. We are certain that the audience will love to watch the different facets of their enigmatic leader.”
In a film project, directed by Omung Kumar, Vivek Anand Oberoi will be seen as the prime minister. The cast of the film includes Manoj Joshi as BJP President Amit Shah, Zarina Wahab as Modi’s mother Heeraben, and Barkha Bisht as his estranged wife, Jasodhaben. Actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has announced that he is separately working on another biopic on Modi, which will be produced by Rawal himself.
