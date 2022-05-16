Escapye Live: Plabita Borthakur Heaps Praise on Swastika Mukherjee for Helping Her Play Fetish Girl

Actress Plabita Borthakur, who will soon be seen in the upcoming web series Escaype Live heaped praises on her co-star Swastika Mukherjee, for helping her perfect her role of the ‘Fetish Girl.’ Sharing her experience of working with the Paatal Lok actress, Plabita said, “Swastika is amazing to work with. She is a brilliant actor, and it is because of her experience and her hold on her craft that motivated me to perform better and made our scenes together feel effortless. It was such a pleasure working with her, she really gives a lot to the co-actor to work with.”

Meanwhile, Escaype Live is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, revolving around a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The supremely talented cast, includes Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations. Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity. Dance Rani’s story based in Jaisalmer saw her dialogues being penned by Vinod Sharma while Amcha’s lines were penned by Amol Surve. Similarly, Banaras-based characters of Meenakumari and Sunaina’s dialogues were written by Ranveer Pratap Singh while Darkie and Fetish Girl’s dialogues were penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary.

The series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20.

