Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Name Their Second Daughter Miraya, Share News on Social Media

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed home their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani on June 10, 2019. The couple already have a two-year-old daughter named Radhya. Esha and Bharat had a love marriage in 2012 and the couple's elder daughter was born in 2017.Announcing the good news on social media, Esha wrote, "Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani," while Bharat shared the same message via his own Instagram handle. Accompanying the message was a pink colour theme card that had the name of the newborn, that is Miraya, written over it. The cute gesture is sure to win hearts online.See Esha's post here:As soon as the post and the good news surfaced on social media, film industry colleagues like Celina Jaitly, Aarti Chabria, Aishwarya R Dhanush and others responded with congratulatory messages and love for the couple. Celina wrote, "Hearty congratulations my dearest Biyara and @bharattakhtani3 on the arrival of your 2nd angel. She joins tribe number 10 with @arthurjhaag ... bless you all xxhugsxx (sic)," while Aarti responded by writing, "Heartiest Congratulations."Esha is the elder daughter of veteran actress and dancer Hema Malini and veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. She has a younger sister Ahana Deol who is married to Vaibhav Vohra.