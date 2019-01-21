LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Esha Deol Announces Second Pregnancy with Cute Picture of Daughter Radhya

Esha Deol, who gave birth to daughter Radhya in October 2017, is expecting her second child with husband Bharat Takhtani.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
Esha Deol Announces Second Pregnancy with Cute Picture of Daughter Radhya
(Photo: File photo of Esha Deol/ Yogen Shah)
Esha Deol is expecting her second child with husband Bharat Takhtani, the actress revealed on social media on Monday. The Dhoom star had given birth to daughter Radhya in October 2017.

Esha used a cute picture of Radhya to make the pregnancy announcement on Monday, quite like Shahid Kapoor and Mira, who had used their first child Misha's 'I'm going to be a big sister' photo to reveal their second pregnancy.



Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on Esha's post. Her No Entry co-star Celina Jaitley was among the first ones to congratulate her. "No words. So happy for you, Bharat and Radhya. Hugs," she wrote. Esha's LOC Kargil co-star Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated her.

Esha, the elder daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tied the knot with Bharat in December 2012. She recently shared a picture that showed three generations of the family - her mother, her daughter and herself.

Last seen in the short film Cakewalk, the 37-year-old actress has also been performing as Sita in her mother Hema Malini's dance ballet Ramayan.



