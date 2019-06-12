English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Share Daughter Radhya's Excitement of Welcoming Sister Miraya
The proud parents expect Radhya to be a great elder sister, as they welcome their new baby Miraya home.
Image of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second daughter on Monday at a Khar hospital, and took to Instagram to share their happiness with the fans and family, announcing the birth of their baby. While the happy parents welcomed the first daughter Radhya in October 2017, they have named their second daughter Miraya.
Sharing the news about her newborn, Esha told Mid-Day, “Bharat and I are extremely happy and blessed. It’s wonderful to have another baby girl in the family. Bharat is one lucky man who will now be surrounded by three beautiful women in his life. I’m sure Miraya and Radhya will complement each other.” Both Esha and Bharat took to Instagram to share the happy news, with a picture of baby’s name. They wrote, “Thank you very much for the love & blessings #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani.”
Talking about giving such unique names to their babies, Radhya and Miraya, Esha talked about the connection between the names of both her daughters. She told Mid-Day, “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”
The super proud grandparents Hema Malini and Dharmendra were also spotted at the hospital. Hema took a break from her political commitments in Mathura to be beside her daughter to share the happiness. She commented to Mid-Day, “All of us are happy to have little Miraya in our family. It always feels nice to be surrounded with little angels.”
When Bharat was asked about his happiness, the new father couldn’t stop gushing about the beauty of daughter. He said, “I am a happy and proud father. Miraya looks like Esha, and Radhya looks like me. So, I am glad that we have babies who resemble us.”
Esha also shared that Radhya was excited to welcome the new baby, as soon as she saw Esha’s belly. The proud parents expect Radhya to be a great elder sister, as they welcome their new baby Miraya home.
