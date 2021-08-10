Esha Deol Confirms Massive Waist Tattoo That She Got in 2009: 'It's Real'

Actress Esha Deol often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her 1.2 million followers. The actress recently shocked her fans when she revealed a large waist tattoo in a stylish post. The actress said that she first got inked in 2009 but hid it from the public for many years. Esha’s revelation made fans shower her post with compliments.

In the picture, Esha can be seen wearing a pink crochet top and white distressed denims. Although the tattoo is not fully visible in the picture, it’s massive sized can be gauged. She wrote, “Yes, you guessed right! “It’s real”- inked 2009." She also thanked the tattoo studio and artist.

Esha also regularly shares photos and videos on her social media. She is a fitness enthusiast who often shared motivational workout and Yoga videos.

On the work front, it was recently announced that Esha will re-unite with Yuva co-star Ajay Devgn in the Disney + Hotstar show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The show is a remake of Luther starring Idris Elba, She took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing, “Happy to share with you all that I am returning in front of the arc lights opposite Ajay @ajaydevgn who has been a fabulous co-star to me in many films, in the web series - “Rudra - The Edge of Darkness."

Esha was also recently seen in the short film Ek Dua. The actress turned producer for the film as well. Esha had taken a break from acting after her marriage with Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and after the birth of her daughters Radhya and Miraya.

