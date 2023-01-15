Esha Deol Drops Pics From Her Next Film 'Main' Co-starring Amit Sadh, Says 'Naya Kirdaar...'

We all know Esha Deol through her myriad characters in Dhoom, Kaal, No Entry, Dus and the quite recent Ajay Devgn’s OTT series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The actress is gearing up once again to enamor the audience as she has joined Amit Sadh as the cast of an upcoming film titled Main. Esha Deol had also made it evident through her recent social media posts that she indeed is returning to the big screen.

On Saturday, the Yuva actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from the set of her film. The first snap showed a clapper board in front of her. In the second picture, Esha Deol can be seen shooting for a scene where she is standing outside a prison talking to Amit Sadh on a telephone call. Revealing that the film is produced by UV films and Pradeep Rangwani and directed by Sachin Saraf, Esha Deol penned her caption, “मैं aa rahi hoon phir ek baar ! Naya Kirdar Nayi Film Naya Ehsaas . Shower me and my new film “MAIN” with your blessings”.

Stoked to see Esha Deol shooting for a film again, Himesh Reshammiya commented, “Jai Mata Di (with fire emojis)". Madhoo Shah commented, “Yay!" Karan Vir Sharma wrote, “Wow. Congrats and love the title!" Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Congratulations! All the best for your future career and make your parents proud and always keep smiling and be happy!". Another one wrote, “Congratulations Isha Ji! All the best!" Another social media user said, “Congratulations! Very much happy to see you!"

Earlier this week, Esha Deol had teased some bits about her hairstyle in the upcoming movie. She had shared a stunning picture of herself with the caption, “My side parting days seem to make an entry again .Also am highly considering this hairstyle for my upcoming project . What say ? This has been my go to hairdo since I was 18 and all of you who closely watched my work in films must have noticed this hairstyle in almost every film back in the day . Now after a long time it seems to have made its way back on me.”

Besides Main, Esha Deol also has a web series under her belt which is titled Invisible Woman.

