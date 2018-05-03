English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Esha Deol Posts a Heartwarming Message on Hema Malini-Dharmendra's Wedding Anniversary
She was the dream girl and Dharmendra, the original He-man of Bollywood, and their love story was nothing short of a blockbuster film.
She was the dream girl and Dharmendra, the original He-man of Bollywood, and their love story was nothing short of a blockbuster film.
"Happy wedding anniversary to my most precious people in the entire world “my mummy & my Papa” without u both I’m nothing(sic)," wrote Esha Deol on the wedding anniversary of her parents and cinema thespians Hema Malini and Dharmendra.
She apologised to her parents for every time she's hurt them unintentionally and shared that she love them both unconditionally. "I take this opportunity to say sorry for all the times iv hurt u , to say all I know is to love u both unconditionally& to say everything I achieve in life is because of ur blessings... really really proud to be the daughter of 2 of the most humble souls god has ever created! U both are all things love “Pure Love “ ! Stay happy & healthy! Here’s to many many more years of togetherness! I love u, stay blessed!" read the post.
The yesteryear stars fell in love in the year 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. She was the dream girl and Dharmendra, the original He-man of Bollywood, and their love story was nothing short of a blockbuster film. The two tied the knot in 1979 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony.
Also Watch
She apologised to her parents for every time she's hurt them unintentionally and shared that she love them both unconditionally. "I take this opportunity to say sorry for all the times iv hurt u , to say all I know is to love u both unconditionally& to say everything I achieve in life is because of ur blessings... really really proud to be the daughter of 2 of the most humble souls god has ever created! U both are all things love “Pure Love “ ! Stay happy & healthy! Here’s to many many more years of togetherness! I love u, stay blessed!" read the post.
Happy wedding anniversary to my most precious people in the entire world “my mummy & my Papa” without u both I’m nothing! I take this opportunity to say sorry for all the times iv hurt u , to say all I know is to love u both unconditionally& to say everything I achieve in life is because of ur blessings... really really proud to be the daughter of 2 of the most humble souls god has ever created! U both are all things love “Pure Love “ ! Stay happy & healthy! Here’s to many many more years of togetherness! I love u ❤️🙏🏼 stay blessed!
The yesteryear stars fell in love in the year 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. She was the dream girl and Dharmendra, the original He-man of Bollywood, and their love story was nothing short of a blockbuster film. The two tied the knot in 1979 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate