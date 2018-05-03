Esha Deol Posts a Heartwarming Message on Hema Malini-Dharmendra's Wedding Anniversary

"Happy wedding anniversary to my most precious people in the entire world “my mummy & my Papa” without u both I’m nothing(sic)," wrote Esha Deol on the wedding anniversary of her parents and cinema thespians Hema Malini and Dharmendra.She apologised to her parents for every time she's hurt them unintentionally and shared that she love them both unconditionally. "I take this opportunity to say sorry for all the times iv hurt u , to say all I know is to love u both unconditionally& to say everything I achieve in life is because of ur blessings... really really proud to be the daughter of 2 of the most humble souls god has ever created! U both are all things love “Pure Love “ ! Stay happy & healthy! Here’s to many many more years of togetherness! I love u, stay blessed!" read the post.The yesteryear stars fell in love in the year 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. She was the dream girl and Dharmendra, the original He-man of Bollywood, and their love story was nothing short of a blockbuster film. The two tied the knot in 1979 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony.