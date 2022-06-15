Esha Deol Posts Snaps from Her Vacay with 'Mumma' Hema Malini; Zayed Khan Terms Them 'Too Cute'

Esha Deol Takhtani is spending her summer holidays with her mother and veteran actress Hema Malini. The 40-year-old shared some fun snapshots from her recent outing with Hema on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo were spotted sitting inside a carpet shop that gave off the feeling of Turkish culture. With vibrant rugs and carpets surrounding them, both Esha and Hema can be seen wearing the Turkish fez in the pictures.

Esha is dressed in a flowy white cotton dress and gold strappy sandals, while Hema can be seen wearing a white striped blouse over blue denim pants. The 73-year-old actress completed the look with comfy converse shoes and a handbag. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Esha added to the caption, “Just an all girls trip! My mamma on holiday with us.” The caption was followed by an array of hashtags that read “girls trip,” “mother daughter,” Wednesday wisdom,” “family time” and “gratitude.”

Fans of the actress filled the comments section with reactions. One of the fans commented, “Like mother like daughter. Both are stunning and always gorgeous and beautiful.” Another comment read, “Not Mamma. Say elder sister.”

“She is still a dream girl,”commented another fan of the veteran actress. Hema starred in the 1977 movie Dream Girl, cementing her title as the beautiful actress of Bollywood. The movie also starred Esha’s father Dharmendra in the lead role.

In a recent Instagram Reel shared on Tuesday, Esha shared a glimpse of Dubai’s stellar skyline and the fountain show that was visible from her window. The Dhoom actress is seen in a black blouse and a sling bag, as she panned the camera to her background on Dubai Fountain. It is a choreographed fountain system located on the Burj Khalifa Lake. Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Esha added some hashtags that read “travel diaries” and “about last night.”

Dharmendra also commented on Esha’s Instagram Reel and wrote, “Lovely.”

