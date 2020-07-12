Esha Deol Refutes Rumours That Hema Malini Is Tested Positive For Covid-19, Latter Shares Video Update

Ever since megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he was tested positive for Covid-19, a number of rumours have surfaced on the internet saying other high-profile celebrities have also been infected. After Riddhima Kapoor, Esha Deol Takhtani has taken to Twitter to refute rumours that her mother, legendary actor turned politician Hema Malini has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Esha wrote, "My mother



@dreamgirlhemais fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern."

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . ♥️ — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

Hema Malini also took to Instagram to clarify the hoax by posting a health update.

She had also taken to Twitter to wish Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery. "He is a fighter. He will come out of this ... He wins over everything.. This time too.. He will be fine. I pray that Amit uncle gets well soon ... back home safe & healthy Heart suit



@SrBachchan," she wrote.

He is a fighter. He will come out of this ... He wins over everything.. This time too.. He will be fine I pray that Amit uncle gets well soon ... back home safe & healthy ♥️ @SrBachchan — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 11, 2020

Previously, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had slammed a tweet that said Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, along with Karan Johar had tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote on Instagram, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics.”

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter urging people who were in contactwith him for the last 10 days to test themselves. Abhishek too tweeted that the actors have mild symptoms and are in touch with BMC.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.