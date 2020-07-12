MOVIES

Esha Deol Refutes Rumours That Hema Malini Is Tested Positive For Covid-19, Latter Shares Video Update

Esha Deol Takhtani took to Twitter to refute a hoax that said mother Hema Malini had tested positive for Covid-19. The veteran actor also shared a video clarifying the hoax.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Ever since megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he was tested positive for Covid-19, a number of rumours have surfaced on the internet saying other high-profile celebrities have also been infected. After Riddhima Kapoor, Esha Deol Takhtani has taken to Twitter to refute rumours that her mother, legendary actor turned politician Hema Malini has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Esha wrote, "My mother

@dreamgirlhemais fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern."

Hema Malini also took to Instagram to clarify the hoax by posting a health update.

She had also taken to Twitter to wish Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery. "He is a fighter. He will come out of this ... He wins over everything.. This time too.. He will be fine. I pray that Amit uncle gets well soon ... back home safe & healthy Heart suit

@SrBachchan," she wrote.

Previously, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had slammed a tweet that said Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, along with Karan Johar had tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote on Instagram, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics.”

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter urging people who were in contactwith him for the last 10 days to test themselves. Abhishek too tweeted that the actors have mild symptoms and are in touch with BMC.

The actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

