GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture

In the short film Cakewalk, Esha Deol will depict the professional and personal journey of a woman in the Indian society.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
The first look of actress Esha Deol's short Hindi film titled Cakewalk gives a sneak peek into the life of a married chef.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navratri, I am happy to reveal the first look of my short Hindi feature 'Cakewalk'. Produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty," Esha tweeted on Sunday. In the image shared along with the tweet, one can see a piece of cake, two elastic hair ties and kumkum kept in a kitchen.

In the short, Esha will depict the professional and personal journey of a woman in the Indian society. She was last seen on the big screen in 2015 in Kill Them Young.

Check out the tweet below:




(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You