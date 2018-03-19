Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navraatri, I am happy to reveal the first look of my short Hindi feature #Cakewalk. Produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vftNx5omnP — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) March 18, 2018

The first look of actress Esha Deol's short Hindi film titled Cakewalk gives a sneak peek into the life of a married chef."On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navratri, I am happy to reveal the first look of my short Hindi feature 'Cakewalk'. Produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty," Esha tweeted on Sunday. In the image shared along with the tweet, one can see a piece of cake, two elastic hair ties and kumkum kept in a kitchen.In the short, Esha will depict the professional and personal journey of a woman in the Indian society. She was last seen on the big screen in 2015 in Kill Them Young.Check out the tweet below:(With IANS inputs)