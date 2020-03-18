Esha Deol Reveals This Interesting Secret About Her Mom Hema Malini

Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show, where they made some interesting revelations about their lives.

Sharing a funny incident on the show, Esha revealed that once Hema Malini had slept through a phone call with Dharmendra. An embarrassed Hema Malini then narrated the whole incident. The Sholay actress said that she had come from shooting and was too exhausted.

Kapil also asked some questions based on the rumours about them. Sharing a rumour with Esha, the star comedian said that he had heard that Esha’s voice is similar to one of her friends and that her friend would talk to Esha’s husband Bharat when the latter was busy.

Confirming the rumour, Esha said one of her friends does sound exactly like her and whenever she would get bored, she would hand over the phone to her friend who would continue the conversation.

