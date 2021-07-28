Esha Deol Says for Dharmendra 'Girls Should be Kept Away from the World in a Protected Way'

Esha Deol is all set to make her comeback to the acting world with web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, where she will be reuniting with Ajay Devgn. The series will begin shoot sometime this year. It is adapted from British crime series Luther with Idris Elba. It is one of the highly anticipated web series of the coming times and will see Ajay in a different avatar.

Meanwhile, Esha has also turned producer with Bharat Esha Films and has also featured in short films Cakewalk and Ek Duaa. The actress also opened up on what her father Dharmendra thought of when she decided to enter the film industry. Earlier, Hema Malini had revealed that Esha’s father Dharmendra was not keen on her entering showbiz.

On this, Esha told Indian Express, “As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way. That was what he must have felt, also knowing how our industry functions. All said and done, we managed and how.”

Earlier, while appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Hema Malini had said that Dharmendra didn’t approve of Esha’s Bollywood dream. “Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that. Later when Dharamji got to know the type of nritya (dance) which I do and how people appreciated me and my work, which fortunately made him change his mind and then he accepted his daughters dancing and also Esha’s Bollywood debut.”

