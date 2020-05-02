MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Esha Deol Sends Best Wishes To Dharmendra, Hema Malini On Their 40th Wedding Anniversary

Esha Deol Sends Best Wishes To Dharmendra, Hema Malini On Their 40th Wedding Anniversary

The couple’s eldest daughter, Esha Deol took to her social media handle to mark the special occasion with a loving note.

Bollywood's iconic couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini are celebrating 40 years of marital bliss today. The couple’s eldest daughter, Esha Deol took to her social media handle to mark the special occasion with a loving note.

The Dhoom actress dropped multiple images in her post, the first of which shows her parents all smiles as they pose for the camera. The second and third pictures are throwback photos from the couple's younger days.

As she shared the post, Esha penned a sweet wish that reads, “Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa, I love u both soooooooo much & pray to God to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness, love, happiness & the best of health. @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam. Love you, Esha, Bharat, Radhya & Miu”.

The Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe actress got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012. The couple is blessed with two daughters, Radhya born in 2017, and Miraya born in 2019.

Dharmendra and Hema’s younger daughter, Ahana also wished her parents on her Instagram account.

Ahana uploaded delightful pictures of the couple and wrote, “Happy 40th wedding Anniversary to my love Bugs . wish you many years of togetherness and many more adventures together. Love you both immensely.”

In 2014, Ahana got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Vohra. They have a four-year-old son, Darien.

