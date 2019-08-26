Esha Deol's Daughter Radhya Makes Her Debut on Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Esha Deol's daughter Radhya made her ramp walk debut on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Sunday for Hamleys India show. The two-year-old looked super-duper cute as she walked the ramp hand-in-hand with her mommy.

Esha Deol's husband and Radhya's daddy Bharat Takhtani took the front row at the show. She captioned the post with, "Radhya's first ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week for Hamleys India with proud daddy Bharat Takhtani to cheer for us from the audience."

Radhya was dressed in a pink drilled dress, which had a silver shining belt around the waist and a pair of white shoes. The little girl seemed nervous seeing too many people around and finally asked her mother to pick her up, which Esha did at once. The black spot on the left side of Radhya's forehead is also seen in the picture. The spot is the mark to prevent children from evil eyes.

Esha was seen wearing denim shorts with red top and a black leather bomber. The Dhoom actress wore black strappy heels and kept her wavy tresses loose.

Radhya is the older of Esha and Bharat Takhtani's two daughters. The couple was blessed with their second daughter in June this year. Radhya will turn 2 in October this year.

Esha, who got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, made her debut in Bollywood with 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She was last seen in the short film Cakewalk. Esha is the daughter of actor couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.