Esha Deol’s Epic Throwback Features 'He-Man' Daddy Dharmendra, See Pic

Esha Deol wished to mark Throwback Thursday with a priceless gem. She mined into the vault of memories to find the most precious photograph from back in the day. The actress came across an adorable candid image with father Dharmendra while flipping through old family albums. She later posted the epic blast from the past on her verified Instagram handle. The image shows a very happy Dharmendra doting on a pintsized Esha as she touches a bird. The actress is wearing a white frock and a short hairstyle while the veteran star is dressed in a striped shirt. It seems the little girl was hesitant to hold the creature so Dharmendra happily held it. Calling herself one of the ‘two birdies’ and her father as ‘He-Man,’ in the caption, Esha added the hashtags, ‘Throwback Thursday’ and ‘Father and Daughter.’

Esha has addressed her father as ‘He-Man’ in the past as well. She had the best reaction to Dharmendra’s water aerobics video. A few months ago, the 85-year-old actor set major fitness goals as he performed exercises in a swimming pool. “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes I have started water aerobics. Love you for your loving response to my posts,”he wrote in the caption. In the comments under the post, Esha had written,"Touchwood Papa…Love you! You truly are the He-Man and inspiration for all of us. Stay fit and stay blessed."

Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini are parents to Esha and younger sister Ahana. The veteran star was previously married to wife Prakash Kaur with whom he has four children - Bobby, Sunny Deol, Vijayta and Ajeeta.

During a recent interview with ETimes, Esha expressed that her parents gave her a very humble upbringing. Despite the fact that both her parents were superstars, she and her sister’s childhood was normal. When she was younger, she travelled in rickshaws and trains.

