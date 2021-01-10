Esha Deol's Instagram Account Restored Hours After Getting Hacked

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol on Sunday said her Instagram account has been restored, hours after its security was compromised. The 39-year-old actor-author took to Twitter and shared a note thanking the support staff of Instagram for their promptness in resolving the issue.

“Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram, especially Sudhanshu, who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions,” Deol said. She also urged her followers to be “vigilant” on social media and asked them to not click on any unverified links. “Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you to my followers for standing by me,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Deol had shared a screenshot where she received a “copyright violation” message, after which her Instagram profile was hacked and her display name was changed to “Instagram Support”. Recently, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan’s social media accounts were also hacked.