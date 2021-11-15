Esha Deol’s Washboard Abs Give Us the Ultimate Monday Motivation, Watch Video

Esha Deol brought fitness inspiration to our Instagram feeds this Monday with her latest post. The actress flaunted her washboard as she posed for the camera in a recent photoshoot. Esha was seen in a black sports bra and matching black track pants. With her hair styled in soft curls, she accessorised her look with some oxidised silver bracelets.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Esha wrote in the caption, “Washboard eh.” She also gave the due credit to her fitness trainer Satyajit Chourasia in the caption and followed it with the credits to the designer Rocky Star and photographer Kevin Nunes. The caption concluded with hashtags aimed at motivating her followers that read, “No pain no gain,” “washboard abs,” “stay fit,” and “Monday motivation.”

Esha’s post certainly got her followers and fans complimenting her. Some described her as “dream girl” , a tag attached to her mother and Bollywood veteran Hema Malini, while others reacted with “wow and “stunning.”

Fellow Bollywood actress and former Miss India Celina Jaitly also dropped a fire emoticon in the comment box.

In an Instagram Reel shared on her 40th birthday, Esha had posted a glimpse of behind the scenes from the photoshoot. She was seen posing for the camera, as the crew stood opposite her. Captioning the Reel, she had described her birthday as “Fit. Fierce. Fabulous and Forty.”

“Hottie at 40,” actress Shweta Pandit had complimented Esha in the comments.

Have you checked out Esha Deol’s Instagram update yet?

