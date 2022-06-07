Esha Gupta Breaks the Internet in Blue Bikini, Flaunts Gorgeous Toned Body; See Pic

Esha Gupta, who was busy promoting Prakash Jha’s Aashram Season 3, has finally got the time to relax. And she has again set the temperature high on social media by posting a photo of herself looking sizzling in a bikini. The actress never fails to leave us stunned with her amazing pictures.

In the photo, Esha can be seen lying on a beach chair, sunbathing in a blue bikini, and covering her eyes with her hand. The actress can be seen flaunting her gorgeous toned body. She captioned the post: “Day dreaming.”

As soon as, Esha dropped her photo on Instagram, fans and netizens flooded the comment section with fire emojis. A user also wrote, “Super hot.”

This is not the first time Esha has left us speechless with her photos on social media. Earlier, the Raaz 3 actress posted a picture of herself striking a pose for a mirror selfie. In the photo, the actress looks ravishing in a white crop top with a plunging neckline and a pair of blue denims.

Earlier also the actress broke the internet by dropping a sensual photo of herself in a pink dress.

During tour promotions, Esha has posted a series of photos from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh looking stunning in red Anarkali. She kept it elegant yet it spoke enticement.

On the work front, MX Player Original's Aashram Season 3 recently premiered on June 03 and Esha can be seen playing a pivotal role alongside Bobby Doel in the series.

She made her debut with 2021’s crime-thriller Jannat 2, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She has also featured in films like Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal, and Humshakals, among others.

