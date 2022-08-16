Esha Gupta Breaks The Internet With Her Bold Look, Actress Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Blouse

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is a modern-day sensuality queen in the true sense of the term. The Aashram 3 actress symbolises hotness and boldness like no other and when it comes to pulling off stylish and effective avatars, Esha is better than most of her contemporaries all over the country. The Raaz 3 actress is blessed with tremendous amount of love and affection and she never fails to give the audience a reason to celebrate and admire her. On Tuesday, Esha Gupta broke the internet as she dropped a stunning photo of herself in a sensuous avatar in a blouse.

Check her Instagram post here:

Soon after the picture was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower complements on the actress. While one fan wrote,”Always love your look. ❤️❤️❤️,” another commented, “Gorgeous.”

A third fan wrote, “Awesome.”

Esha Gupta’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops the hottest pictures and videos of herself on social media, leaving everyone completely stunned.Earlier, Esha set fire to the internet with her steamy monochrome video.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen sizzling in a black thigh-slit outfit. She accessorised her look with a white pearl choker. In one of the scenes, the actress can be seen looking straight into the camera. At another moment, she walks into the corridors of her house, flaunting her sexy looks.

Earlier this year in an interview, Esha defended her decision to wear the risque dresses and explained how double standards that still exist for women in society. “I think what I’m doing is what every other girl is doing but the only thing is that they are not a celebrity,” Esha told us. “I’m just being myself and living my life. I’m not trying to live my life as someone else. When it comes to negativity, I have stopped thinking about it years ago because people will talk, talk, and talk and after a point they will get tired,” she had said.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in MX Player’s Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here