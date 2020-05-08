MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Esha Gupta Excited On Her Web Show Debut, Says Had Plans To Join The Digital World

Esha Gupta Excited On Her Web Show Debut, Says Had Plans To Join The Digital World

Esha Gupta will be entering the web show domain with Goldie Behl's REJCTX 2. The Bollywood actress will be playing the role of a cop.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:13 AM IST
Actress Esha Gupta will be making her digital debut with the role of a police officer in REJCTX2, and she says it is unlike any other character that she has ever portrayed.

"The ‘REJCTX2' poster is finally out and all the actors look really glamorous and fierce like they mean business. I am doing my digital debut with ‘REJCTX2' as a cop, Officer Rene who is glamourous, yet strong, but has a secret which will be revealed later in the show," Esha said.

"Though I have played the character of a police officer before, this one is going to be completely different. For a while now, I've been planning to join the amazing world of digital, and ‘REJCTX2' just felt right for it. I hope my fans catch up with Season 1 and are as thrilled as I am for Season 2, which will premiere on May 14," she added.

Esha will be playing the role of a Singaporean police officer. The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, promises to be high on action and drama. The show will also feature Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Shetty, and Tanvi Shinde besides Esha and Sumeet Vyas. It will stream on ZEE5.

Follow @News18Movies for more

