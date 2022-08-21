Esha Gupta Exudes Elegance and Grace as She Poses in Designer Bridal Lehenga; Watch Video

Esha Gupta is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.The Aashram actress keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Esha’s fashion game is getting better by the day and we are always referring to her looks when we need to upgrade our fashion diaries.

The Raaz 3 actress takes social media by storm, each time she shares her stunning pictures. Esha is one of the very few actresses who can deck up in ethnic as well as casual or formal attires with equal sass and style. On Sunday, the Jannat 2 took to Instagram on Sunday to share a reel of herself decked up as a modern-day bride, leaving her fans stunned.

The clip is from a photoshoot done for a wedding magazine. In the pictures, Esha can be seen looking surreal as ever in a lavender lehenga as she posed as a stunning bride and dropped major cues of bridal fashion for all the upcoming brides to refer to. In the clip, we see the actress twirling in the gorgeous lehenga and taking her fans breath away while she striked different poses for the lens.

Esha played muse to fashion designer House of Surya and picked the lavender lehenga from the shelves of the designer house. The actress exuded elegance and grace in the ethnic ensemble.

As for her accessories, she completed her look for the day in a statement golden maang tikka and a statement neck choker detailed in emerald and lavender stones from the shelves of Rare Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Shreya Shorewala, Esha wore her tresses open in messy straight locks with a middle part. Wearing nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of Esha’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

While one fan wrote, “Wowwwwwww🔥❤️😍,” another commented, “Awesome 😎😎❤️❤️.”

The post garnered more than 1 Lakh likes mithin just 2 hours of being posted.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in MX Player’s Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here