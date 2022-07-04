Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Curves as She Poses in a Cutout Black Gown; See Video

Esha Gupta never ceases to amaze her fans with her immaculate fashion sense. From wearing traditional attires to elegant dresses there is nothing that the actress cannot effortlessly pull off. Esha recently ignited social media by sharing a sizzling video of herself.

Esha has used the song Streets by Doja Cat in the sensuous video that she shared and captioned it with a black heart.

Esha can be seen wearing an exquisite black gown that is hugging her body and highlighting her perfect curves. There are triangle cut-out details throughout the dress, and she can be seen flaunting her back and tattoos in the sexy black dress. The actress accessorised her outfit with silver rings and opted for a pair of silver stilettos. Her hair appeared wavy in the video as she left her hair open with the dress. She further glammed up the look by wearing matte lipstick and Kohl-rimmed eyes. Esha certainly doesn’t hesitate to experiment with her looks, does she?

She made heads turn and left them spellbound by her magnetic steamy look. Internet users were quick to flood the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One Instagram user commented, “This looks like a piece of art,” while another one wrote, “Looks like the dress is exclusively made for you.”

Besides amazing her fans with her impeccable sense of fashion, the actress has always made her fans go gaga with her exemplary performance in movies such as Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals and Baadshaho. She made her debut in the year 2012 with a crime-thriller, Jannat 2, in which she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. However, she was last seen in MX Player Original’s Aashram season 3 in which she appeared alongside Bobby Deol.

