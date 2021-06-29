Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Body in Bikini-clad Pic From Spanish Vacation

The summer season is upon us evoking major beach vibes. It's that time of the year when so many of us feel like heading to the pool for a cool dip. If you can relate to this feeling, hold that thought because Esha Gupta is here with her enviable holiday postcards. The stunning actress is chilling by the beach and how. Her latest post is all about soaking up some Vitamin D while looking breathtaking. Esha is showing off her perfectly toned frame in a two-piece black bikini. The colour choice for her toe nail paint is something that deserves praise.

Sun is good but it's important to block rays in excess so Esha remembered to protect herself by using a large straw hat. She is lying elegantly on a beachside chair covered in a large pink towel. Esha, who is in the Spanish land, did not forget to express her love for India. In the caption, she wrote, “Brown girl thing.” In the comments space, most of her fans and followers were in awe of the image. Others called her gorgeous and some even requested Esha to share the secret behind her jaw-dropping abs.

Esha usually attributes her fit self to dedicated yoga and a healthy lifestyle. At 35, she ensures never to miss exercise, whether on a yoga mat or in the gym. She also takes pleasure in water sport activities and engages in some fun exploits whenever she is exploring sea life.

Esha has earlier wowed her fans with more breathtaking pictures of herself sporting a swimsuit. Last week, the model added a lovely photograph of herself on her Instagram timeline. The throwback posted by her was all things stylish. She made the glam look extremely effortless. The white one-shoulder swimsuit featured a gold ring buckle to secure fasten. The finger ring reading ‘LOVED’ was simply phenomenal.

Esha is currently holidaying in Marbella, Spain and is having the time of her life. She has been sharing regular snippets from her dreamy getaway, allowing her fans to browse through her sojourn diaries.

