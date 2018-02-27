GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back

Actress Esha Gupta hits back at trolls trying to one up her on Twitter

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back
(Image: Actress Esha Gupta/ Yogen Shah)
Esha Gupta won't take your trolling.

While recently posting a picture of a wounded child on Twitter, Esha wrote, "I don't care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop, now Syria is bleeding,"




The actor tweeted about Syria following the continued assault by the war-torn nation’s government on its own people. A week-long series of attacks on Eastern Ghouta (a suburb of Syria’s capital, Damascus) has killed at least 510 people, including 127 minors, with the figure expected to rise.

After her post, the usual army of internet trolls descended and slammed her for ignoring India’s problems by posting about crises in other countries.













Not one to be intimidated, Esha gave it back to them right in the ego.



Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES