Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back

I don’t care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop,now #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/8EVPXgcScT — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) February 25, 2018

Why don't you go to Syria and help them as much as you can? Sitting in the ac room and giving lecture is much easy,,,if I were you, I would go there and help them,,,,, — AMARJEET KUMAR (@amarjeetkumar82) February 26, 2018

#IndiaIsNotBleeding but have worst condition as Childrens are dying with system failure in many region then anyother country. Please help for Humanity, strat with your own country @eshagupta2811. Raise voice against it. Thanks — Rinku Gupta (@ImRinkuGupta) February 26, 2018

Stop a decade old civil war by a tweet ! Bollywood has talent to solve every problem by tweet ,posts blogs etc — Rajput.vid (@Rajput_vid) February 26, 2018

In 2011, more children under the age of five died in India than anywhere else in the world. That's 1.7 million children – over 4,650 child deaths a day – according to a new report by the United Nation's Children's Fund. India not too far you help here too. https://t.co/iAFovdWUce — vinay verma (@vinaybunnybhai) February 27, 2018

Your dumbness is profound, there is a difference when you are KILLING them. That’s the problem with you trollers, good for nothing, even in Humanity you see borders. Even for children you see religion. This is what is called the dark age. #HumanRightsDiedInSyria #PrayForSyria https://t.co/tXrjJ8et5J — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) February 27, 2018

Esha Gupta won't take your trolling.While recently posting a picture of a wounded child on Twitter, Esha wrote, "I don't care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop, now Syria is bleeding,"The actor tweeted about Syria following the continued assault by the war-torn nation’s government on its own people. A week-long series of attacks on Eastern Ghouta (a suburb of Syria’s capital, Damascus) has killed at least 510 people, including 127 minors, with the figure expected to rise.After her post, the usual army of internet trolls descended and slammed her for ignoring India’s problems by posting about crises in other countries.Not one to be intimidated, Esha gave it back to them right in the ego.