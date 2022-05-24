Esha Gupta Goes Bold in Tiny Crop Top, Flaunts Cleavage and Toned Midriff in Latest Pics

Esha Gupta never fails to impress her fans with her steamy pictures. The actress who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to stunning glimpses, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to post a hot mirror selfie dressed in a tiny designer top and a pair of denim and we are for it.

In the photo shared by the Raaz 3 actress, we see her striking pose as she clicks a mirror selfie. The actress broke the internet with her sexy bathroom mirror selfie as she flaunts her cleavage and toned midriff. The actress looks ravishing in a white crop top with a plunging neckline and a pair of blue pants. In the photo, we see Esha Gupta looking gorgeous, wearing subtle makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes. As for her accessories, the actress added a pair of big statement earrings. With her shiny tresses tied in a pony, the actress looks gorgeous in the bathroom selfie.

Taking to the captions, she dropped a selfie emoticon.

The post shared by Esha received more than 1.3 lakh likes within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

Fans showered love on Esha by dropping comments like, “AweSome 🔥🙌❤️ #AweSome 🔥🙌❤️,” and “Wow hottie bomb❤️❤️❤️🔥.”

Well, this isn’t the first time, Esha Gupta had made us drool over her steamy pictures.

On Sunday, she took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt her perfect body dressed in a lavender outfit. In the first photo, she can be seen posing inside her house with her hands behind her head. In the second and the third photos, the actress strikes a sexy pose from the balcony.

Fans took to the comment section to drop compliments for her. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous yrrr” and added several fire emojis. Another fan wrote, “Hottest.”

Earlier, the actress broke the internet by dropping a steamy braless mirror photo.

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.

