Esha Gupta Hit With Defamation Suit By Businessman for 'False' Allegation of Sexual Harassment

A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta by a Delhi businessman after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Esha Gupta Hit With Defamation Suit By Businessman for 'False' Allegation of Sexual Harassment
(Image: Yogen Shah)
A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta by a Delhi businessman after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Delhi-based businessman filed the defamation case through Advocate Vikas Pahwa under section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code in Saket Court, New Delhi.

The petitioner sought for cognisance of the complaint and to prosecute and punish the actress under provisions of the law. He also sought adequate compensation in his favour.

The court took cognisance of the complaint and posted the matter for hearing on August 28. On the next date of hearing, the court will record pre summoning evidence of the complainant.

"The mental agony caused to the complainant is continuing every day since close friends and colleagues are contacting him and his family on a continuous basis and expressing displeasure over the content posted by the accused," the plea said.

"....many members of the public have been expressing doubts on the integrity and moral character of the complainant believing the false and defamatory statements to be true," the plea read further.

Esha accused the man of "raping me with his eyes" at a restaurant in Delhi. She recounted the "uncomfortable" incident on her social media accounts. The actress alleged that she was having dinner when the man arrived at the restaurant and took a table opposite her and made her uncomfortable with his long stare.

She later identified the man as Rohit Vig. Describing the incident, in a series of tweets, Gupta wrote, "If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then IDK (I don't know) what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped... #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot."

