Esha Gupta's Hottest Bikini Moments: See Photos of Her Bold And Sexy Swimsuit Looks

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta isn’t shy when it comes to showing off bold and sexy pictures on Instagram. Time and again, the actress has taken the internet by storm with her hot bikini photos. Being an actress and a model, it comes as no surprise that Esha knows how to rock a bikini from all angles. Whether she’s on an exotic holiday or simply chilling by a pool, Esha always finds time to click photos of her sexy bikini looks.

Esha is best known for her roles in films like Jannat 2, Rustom, and Baadshaho. She was last seen in Aashram 3, in which she played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol.

Scroll through our photos below to see all of Esha Gupta's best bikini looks.

While Esha does get appreciated for her incredible physique, she is often subjected to a cesspool of vitriol for her bold outfits on social media. In an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, the 36-year-old actress defended her decision to wear the risque dresses and also pointed out the double standards that still exist for women in society.

“I think what I’m doing is what every other girl is doing but the only thing is that they are not a celebrity,” Esha told us. “I’m just being myself and living my life. I’m not trying to live my life as someone else. When it comes to negativity, I have stopped thinking about it years ago because people will talk, talk, and talk and after a point they will get tired,” the actress added.

