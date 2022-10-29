CHANGE LANGUAGE
Esha Gupta's Hottest Bikini Moments: See Photos of Her Bold And Sexy Swimsuit Looks

Esha Gupta is a pro when it comes to bikini pics.

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta has shown time and again some of her very best looks in bikinis. Take a look at our favourite styles of all time from her

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta isn’t shy when it comes to showing off bold and sexy pictures on Instagram. Time and again, the actress has taken the internet by storm with her hot bikini photos. Being an actress and a model, it comes as no surprise that Esha knows how to rock a bikini from all angles. Whether she’s on an exotic holiday or simply chilling by a pool, Esha always finds time to click photos of her sexy bikini looks.

Esha is best known for her roles in films like Jannat 2, Rustom, and Baadshaho. She was last seen in Aashram 3, in which she played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol.

Scroll through our photos below to see all of Esha Gupta’s best bikini looks.

In this pic, Esha shows off her toned physique in a hot purple two-piece as she seductively poses for the camera.
Esha Gupta treats fans to a really jaw-dropping bikini pic. The actress enhances her sexy look with a colour-coordinated shirt and a black hat.
Esha Gupta looks radiant in this floral yellow bikini set.
Esha Gupta raises temperature in a maroon bikini ensemble.
The Jannat actress soaks up in the Sun as she flashes her abs in a blue two-piece set.
Esha Gupta is all smile as she strikes an adorable pose in a sexy black bikini.

While Esha does get appreciated for her incredible physique, she is often subjected to a cesspool of vitriol for her bold outfits on social media. In an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, the 36-year-old actress defended her decision to wear the risque dresses and also pointed out the double standards that still exist for women in society.

“I think what I’m doing is what every other girl is doing but the only thing is that they are not a celebrity,” Esha told us. “I’m just being myself and living my life. I’m not trying to live my life as someone else. When it comes to negativity, I have stopped thinking about it years ago because people will talk, talk, and talk and after a point they will get tired,” the actress added.

