Esha Gupta Leaves All Gasping For Breath As She Sizzles In Latest Video; Watch

Esha Gupta’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops the hottest pictures and videos of herself on social media, leaving everyone completely stunned. Once again, Esha Gupta is setting fire to the internet with her latest monochrome video.

On Tuesday, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen sizzling in a black thigh-slit outfit. She accessorised her look with a white pearl choker. In one of the scenes, the actress can be seen looking straight into the camera. At another moment, she walks into the corridors of her house, flaunting her sexy looks.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section which is now also flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Glam and Sexyyyyyyy”, another social media user shared, “Woowww u r looking so sexy”.

Check out Esha Gupta’s video here:

Just a couple of days back, Esha dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her toned midriff in a in a shiny cutout dress. She wore a stunning gown designed by Ambika Lal and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Earlier this year in an interview, Esha defended her decision to wear the risque dresses and explained how double standards that still exist for women in society. “I think what I’m doing is what every other girl is doing but the only thing is that they are not a celebrity,” Esha told us. “I’m just being myself and living my life. I’m not trying to live my life as someone else. When it comes to negativity, I have stopped thinking about it years ago because people will talk, talk, and talk and after a point they will get tired,” she had said.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in MX Player’s Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead.

