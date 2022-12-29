Esha Gupta Looks a Showstopper in This Monochrome Fusion; Check Pics

It’s been almost a decade since Esha Gupta has been entertaining us with her appearances on web shows and films. The actress has never disappointed her fans with her fashion statements either. Her Instagram feed is no less than a fashion magazine as she keeps giving some major outfit inspos.

Esha Gupta is known for infusing her distinct style into popular fashion trends. Her sartorial choices are always pleasant and surprising. Her most recent example is an all-black ensemble from the fashion label Huemn. She paired a turtleneck crop top with a gloved sleeve with a dual-pallu sari-pant.

The sari pants were pre-draped and stitched and came with an overlapping pallu that ran across both shoulders. The dress had two side pockets, which was a plus on the functionality scale. A few diamond rings and a sleek diamond neckpiece completed the look with subtle bling. She nailed the monochrome look with those Jimmy Choo heels.

Before this viva magenta was recently announced as the colour of 2023. Esha followed up the announcement with this one-shoulder gown with a dupatta-style long train that added flare to the look. The slit on one side was ideal for emphasizing the number. Diamonds that were sleek and subtle, as well as a pair of silver metallic heels, added subtle bling and complimented her style.

On the work front, Esha travelled to Doha to attend a restaurant launch event. Since her appearance in the third season of Aashram, the actress has been constantly in the news. Tipppsy, directed by Deepak Tijori, is now in the works for the actress.

