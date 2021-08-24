Esha Gupta Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her New Instagram Post; See Photos

Actress Esha Gupta’s latest picture has set our screens on fire. From stunning photoshoots to mirror selfies, the actress never disappoints her fans. Currently, the Jannat 2 actress is holidaying in Spain and her vacay is loaded with enviable looks. Esha has been soaking Vitamin D in the right amount and her bikini-clad pictures are enough to talk about it.

Recently, the actor shared pictures of herself in a two-piece reddish-brown bikini. Remo D’souza’s wife Liz, celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, and Indian rapper Raja Kumari fell in love with the latest click. “Holy God,” wrote rapper Kumari. Esha’s fans d flooded the comment section with praises. “Brown sugar,” wrote one of the Instagram users. “Gorgeous,” “Hot”, “superb pics,” read some of the other comments on her post. However, the majority of her fans were speechless and resided with emoticons to express their reaction.

Well, this is not the first time Esha has aced the bikini game. Earlier, she had left the internet blazing with her glam pictures when she slipped into an 80s inspired black bikini set and nailed the trend like no other. The 35-year-old actor wore the bikini top and paired it with a high-leg Brazilian bottom, it created an illusion of longer legs. She also covered her face with a big hat and wore sunglasses.

It’s been two months since Esha flew to Spain and since then the actress has been teasing her fans and followers with some glamorous snaps which will make you want a ‘beach vacation.’ In her interviews, the actress has credited yoga, regular gym, and a healthy lifestyle for her fit body.

