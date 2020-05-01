Esha Gupta Looks Stunning In Her Latest Instagram Picture; See Here

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. In the photo which has been clicked sideways, shows Esha flaunting her tattoo as she looks into the camera.

Esha recently made her relationship with Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar official. The Total Dhamaal actor shared a photo with Manuel, which she captioned as "te amo mucho mi amor,” the text written in Spanish translates to "I love you so much, my love” in English. The photo which has been clicked in a hotel shows the much-in-love duo twinning in black. In the picture, Esha can be seen wearing a long coat along with flared pants, while Manuel looks dapper in a finely tailored tuxedo.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Esha had opened up about her relationship with Manuel.

“My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me,” she had said.

